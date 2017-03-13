Private prison execs are gloating over soaring profits from Trump's mass deportation agenda

In a Feb. 22 call with investors, the private prison corporation GEO Group openly boasted that the Trump administration's crackdown on undocumented immigrants is boosting its bottom line and fueling its expansion. One of the largest private prison companies in the world, GEO Group, stands accused of widespread human rights violations, including charges that the company forced tens of thousands of immigrants in ICE detention at the Aurora, Colorado Denver Contract Detention Facility to perform slave labor.

