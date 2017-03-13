Prison overcrowding: No more band-aid solutions

Following the High Court decision in December 2016 directing the Department of Correctional Services to immediately address the 'deplorable' overcrowding in Pollsmoor Remand, and the subsequent shuffling of sentenced inmates to other provinces, overcrowding in the facility for those awaiting trial is the lowest it's been in the past five years - roughly 174% of its approved capacity. This is a significant victory for remand detainees, and warrants celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail & Guardian.