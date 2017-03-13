Prison overcrowding: No more band-aid solutions
Following the High Court decision in December 2016 directing the Department of Correctional Services to immediately address the 'deplorable' overcrowding in Pollsmoor Remand, and the subsequent shuffling of sentenced inmates to other provinces, overcrowding in the facility for those awaiting trial is the lowest it's been in the past five years - roughly 174% of its approved capacity. This is a significant victory for remand detainees, and warrants celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail & Guardian.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb 18
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
|Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Trump Brings Fiery Message To Thousands in Hart... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Just Sayin
|20
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC