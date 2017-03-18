Price Reaction History Under Analysts Radar: Corecivic Inc

Investors who are keeping close eye on the stock of Match Group, Inc. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to 4 analysts, Corecivic Inc 's revenue estimates for the current quarter are $446.12M meanwhile the company has high revenue estimates of $449.2M in contradiction of low revenue estimates of $441.3M.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.