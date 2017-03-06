Pratt & Whitney Canada Enhances Service Capabilities with "Virtual...
Pratt & Whitney Canada has further enhanced its capacity to provide rapid, tailored customer support with Librestream's Onsight, a new field-collaboration solution that connects the aircraft technician and remote specialist using an interactive audio-video technology platform. Building on its customer service leadership in the aviation industry, P&WC is able to deliver expedited support and faster response times to helicopter operators through this powerful service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb 18
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
|Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Trump Brings Fiery Message To Thousands in Hart... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Just Sayin
|20
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC