Pratt & Whitney Canada Enhances Service Capabilities with "Virtual...

Pratt & Whitney Canada has further enhanced its capacity to provide rapid, tailored customer support with Librestream's Onsight, a new field-collaboration solution that connects the aircraft technician and remote specialist using an interactive audio-video technology platform. Building on its customer service leadership in the aviation industry, P&WC is able to deliver expedited support and faster response times to helicopter operators through this powerful service.

