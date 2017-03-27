More Electric Aircraft Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2021
Key Players: Airbus, Honeywell International, Raytheon, Safran, The Boeing Company, United Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Zodiac Aerospace SA, Bombardier, and TTTech Computertechnik. " PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , March 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- More Electric Aircraft Market : The Global More Electric Aircraft Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2016-2021.
