Money woes keep detainees in prison

10 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

MPs have called into question the strict conditions of bail after it emerged more than 7 300 suspects were in prison because they could not afford small amounts of bail. The Department of Correctional Services told Parliament on Wednesday that out of 41 000 remand detainees, 7 380 qualified for bail but could not afford it.

