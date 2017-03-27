Mentally ill patients still treated in prisons
Psychiatric patients in the Northern Cape continue to be held in prisons due to a shortage of beds at existing facilities in the province, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said, in a written parliamentary reply published on Monday. "There are a total of 26 State patients currently accommodated in Correctional Services facilities in the Northern Cape," said Motsoaledi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|Mar 19
|boy
|154
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar 18
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC