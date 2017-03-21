Magal-S3 RoboGuard System Receives First Serial Order from Israeli Governmental Customer +VIDEO
Magal Security Systems Ltd. today announced that it received its first serial order for its revolutionary RoboGuard system. The customer, which is an Israeli governmental customer, recently announced the RoboGuard system to be operational.
