Lytx Recognizes Exceptional Drivers and Coaches with Annual 'Driver...

Lytx Inc. has announced the honorees of its annual "Driver of the Year" and "Coach of the Year" awards, presented at the 5th annual Lytx User Group Conference, that took place in San Diego. The awards acknowledge the best professional drivers and coaches currently using the Lytx DriveCam program, an elite group of individuals who are committed to improving safety and efficiency behind the wheel, and in their organization's fleet.

