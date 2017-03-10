Iran hits back at U.S. sanctions
Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 American companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, just days after the U.S. slapped penalties on 30 foreign entities for transferring sensitive technology to Tehran.
