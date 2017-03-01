Invision Technologies Merges With Safe Security
Invision Technologies has acquired Safe Security in a joint announcement made by Safe Security CEO Jill Oliver and Invision Technologies President Andrew Robinson. With the acquisition of Safe Security, Invision will add over 700 new customers in addition to several employees.
