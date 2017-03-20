Holistic rehabilitation essential for...

Holistic rehabilitation essential for deliquent juveniles - Hunter

Saturday Mar 18

The Department of Correctional Services is taking a holistic approach to rehabilitating young girls in state care at the South Camp Road Juvenile Remand and Correctional Centre in Kingston. Commissioner of Corrections, Ina Hunter, said an approximately $248-million donation from the United States Agency for International Development has enabled the facilitation of several social reintegration programmes at the Centre, all tailored towards improving the girls' lives.

