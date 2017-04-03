Gov't asked to consider relocating Metcalfe Street juvenile facility
A recommendation has been made for the Government to consider relocating the Metcalfe Street Juvenile Centre in light of security concerns. The Ministry of National Security says the recommendation was made at a meeting this morning with representatives of the Department of Correctional Services and the Denham Town Police.
