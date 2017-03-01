Female inmates moved from Fort Augusta to South Camp

The Department of Correctional Services is to provide psychosocial support for some of the female inmates traumatised by Tuesday's relocation from the Fort Augusta facility in St Catherine to the South Camp Adult Correctional Centre, South Camp Road, Kingston. "We have some of them resisting initially because this is where they have called home, especially for those who were there for a long time," Ina Hunter, commissioner of corrections, told The Gleaner .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.