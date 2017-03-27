Dawud Mussallihattillah v. Michael McGinnis Nysdocs New York State...
DAWUD MUSSALLIHATTILLAH, Plaintiff-Appellant, v. MICHAEL P. MCGINNIS, Superintendent NYSDOCS, NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONAL SERVICES , LARRY WEINGARTNER, Assistant Deputy Superintendent of Programs, Defendants-Appellees.* PRESENT: REENA RAGGI, DEBRA ANN LIVINGSTON, SUSAN L. CARNEY, Circuit Judges.APPEARING FOR APPELLANT: DAWUD MUSSALLIHATTILLAH, pro se, Laurel, Maryland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|Mar 19
|boy
|154
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar 18
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC