Corrections director says 'Big Mac' might become a medium security prison

The Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester could be downgraded to a largely medium security facility, Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh told a House committee Wednesday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file The Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester could be downgraded to a largely medium security facility, Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh told a House committee Wednesday.

