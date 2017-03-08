.com | Leaving the ICC would have had 'catastrophic international consequences' - Zak Yacoob
It is hard not to wonder how different South Africa would have been today, had Madiba chosen Cyril Ramaphosa as his successor in 1999, writes Melanie Verwoerd . From left: Retired Justice Zak Yacoob, Jacob van Garderen of LHR and Arnold Tsunga, Africa Director of the ICJ, at the briefing on their submission to the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on why South Africa should not withdraw from the International Criminal Court.
