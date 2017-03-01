Chubb merger increased links with Starr, filings show

The former Ace Ltd.'s purchase of Chubb Corp. last year significantly increased the merged entity's relationship with Starr Indemnity & Liability Co., according to financial filings. In its 10-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Chubb Ltd., which was formed via the January 2016 deal, said the increase in business between the two insurers - which are both run by members of the Greenberg family - has been reviewed and approved by Chubb's board.

