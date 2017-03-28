Brink's Company (BCO) Director Peter ...

Brink's Company (BCO) Director Peter A. Feld Sells 150,000 Shares

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Brink's Company Director Peter A. Feld sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $7,837,500.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07) Mar 19 boy 154
News Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev... Mar 18 Yes some White De... 1
News Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Jackson 12
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10) Sep '16 Tutina 32
News OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fred 1
News CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07) Jun '16 Go jerry go 15
See all Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC