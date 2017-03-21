Brazil's Estacio hires ICTS to probe data leak -source

Brazilian education firm Estacio Participacoes SA has hired Israel's ICTS International NV to investigate a security breach that exposed emails exchanged between a top company executive and a legal adviser, a person briefed on the matter said. ICTS, which is working alongside security consultancy firm Control Risks, was hired on Feb. 18, immediately after Estacio learned about the leaked messages between Chief Executive Officer Pedro Thompson and a lawyer at Sao Paulo-based law firm Demarest Advogados, the person said.

