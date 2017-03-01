Arconic names former UTC exec to board amid proxy fight with Elliott

U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Thursday it appointed former United Technologies Corp executive David Hess as an independent director on its board amid a proxy battle with hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. Arconic said Hess will replace Martin Sorrell, chief executive of advertising company WPP, who will not stand for board re-election. Arconic has been under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, which last month raised its stake in the company to about 13 percent and pushed for the ouster of Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld.

