Analyst: Body-Cam Patent Suit Win Would Be A Big Deal For Digital Ally, Not So Much For Taser
After Digital Ally, Inc. mentioned advancing its patent suit against TASER International, Inc. during Wednesday's fourth-quarter earnings call, Westpark Capital analyst Ishfaque Faruk told Benzinga a Digital Ally victory would prompt either a licensing agreement with or a buyout by Taser. "In the event of a DGLY win, Taser would have to stop using auto-activation technology in its body-cameras, and auto-activation of body cameras have become a key requirement in RFPs by law enforcement agencies," Faruk said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|Mar 19
|boy
|154
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar 18
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC