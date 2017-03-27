Analyst: Body-Cam Patent Suit Win Would Be A Big Deal For Digital Ally, Not So Much For Taser

After Digital Ally, Inc. mentioned advancing its patent suit against TASER International, Inc. during Wednesday's fourth-quarter earnings call, Westpark Capital analyst Ishfaque Faruk told Benzinga a Digital Ally victory would prompt either a licensing agreement with or a buyout by Taser. "In the event of a DGLY win, Taser would have to stop using auto-activation technology in its body-cameras, and auto-activation of body cameras have become a key requirement in RFPs by law enforcement agencies," Faruk said.

