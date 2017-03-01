A Safe Harbor For Retirement Income Solutions
Better, clearer regulation could make lifetime income plans a viable and attractive alternative for workers participating in their employers' qualified retirement plans. After reviewing existing literature and considering a number of references, including our own experience with the application of safe harbors and regulatory guidance in the development of the United Technologies Corporation Employee Savings Plan Lifetime Income Strategy, we offer a suggestion for enhancing the existing regulatory framework governing qualified retirement plans in the U.S. in such a way as to promote and facilitate wide-spread adoption of effective lifetime income options.
