When Will Taser's Impressive Revenue Growth Translate To The Bottom Line?

TASER International, Inc. is readying to boast record-high annual revenue upon release of its fourth quarter and 2016 earnings March 1. The company's first three quarters exceeded 2015 sales by 31 percent, and Oppenheimer expects in-line or outperforming results in the remaining 2016 reports. The firm noted that, thus far, the most surprising element of the sales outperformance was distribution among product segments, with conducted electrical weapons comprising 20 percent of total growth and body cameras and EV.com meeting the additional 11 percent.

