We could do little aside from monitor Esidimeni transfers: SAHRC chairman

Johannesburg - The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Wednesday received a background briefing on the Life Esidimeni matter from the South African Human Rights Commission . In a statement, Committee chairperson Dr Mathole Motshekga said the Committee had a specific interest in the matter as during the interview process for Commissions to serve on the SAHRC during the latter part of last year, objections were raised by the public against the re-appointment of certain Commissioners because of slow or inaction on this matter.

