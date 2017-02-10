US Embassy donates riot gear to correctional officers

THE ability of the island's correctional officers to better deal with riots inside prisons was boosted on Wednesday following a United States Embassy donation of 700 pieces of riot gear. The gear, which was handed over to the Department of Correctional Services by US Ambassador to Jamaica Luis G Moreno, included riot batons, baton holders, handcuffs, metal detectors, riot shields, and riot helmets with visors.

