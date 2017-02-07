United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Shares Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.
Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.
