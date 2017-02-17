United Technologies - Another Company Making Huge Share Buybacks

United Technologies reported its Q4 and FY2016 results late January 2017 with 2016 GAAP EPS of $6.13, up 35% vs. FY2015, and adjusted EPS of $6.61, up 5% vs. FY2015. Treasury stock has increased roughly $12B from FYE 2014 to FYE 2016, of which $6B came from sale of Sikorsky Aircraft.

