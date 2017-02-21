United Technologies Among 15 Companies Pushing For Business Tax Cuts
The chief executive officer of United Technologies Corp. joined 15 other corporate bosses Tuesday asking Congress to cut business taxes in return for companies bringing home trillions of dollars parked overseas to avoid higher taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb 18
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
|Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Trump Brings Fiery Message To Thousands in Hart... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Just Sayin
|20
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC