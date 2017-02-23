Trump summons CEOs for advice on taxes, regulations, infrastructure

President Trump speaks during a meeting with manufacturing executives in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Feb. 23. From left are, Trump, Merck chief executive Kenneth Frazier, Ford chief executive Mark Fields, Campbell Soup chief executive Denise Morrison, United Technologies Corporation chief executive Greg Hayes, and Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn. President Trump called two dozen prominent corporate executives to the White House on Thursday to advise the administration on taxes, regulation and infrastructure projects, as well as ways to strengthen the U.S. workforce.

