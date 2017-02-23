Trump summons CEOs for advice on taxe...

Trump summons CEOs for advice on taxes, regulations, infrastructure

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

President Trump speaks during a meeting with manufacturing executives in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Feb. 23. From left are, Trump, Merck chief executive Kenneth Frazier, Ford chief executive Mark Fields, Campbell Soup chief executive Denise Morrison, United Technologies Corporation chief executive Greg Hayes, and Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn. President Trump called two dozen prominent corporate executives to the White House on Thursday to advise the administration on taxes, regulation and infrastructure projects, as well as ways to strengthen the U.S. workforce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10) Feb 18 Jackson 12
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10) Sep '16 Tutina 32
News OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fred 1
News CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07) Jun '16 Go jerry go 15
News Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Trump Brings Fiery Message To Thousands in Hart... (Apr '16) May '16 Just Sayin 20
See all Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC