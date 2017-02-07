Taser Stands To Benefit As Police Departments Using Competitor Report Equipment Failures
Police departments from across the country are having apprehensions about body camera manufacturer and TASER International, Inc. competitor VieVu. According to a report from DNA Info Friday, both Ohio's Chillicothe Police Department and the Phoenix Police Department have decided to stop using VieVu's cameras, while the head of Miami-Dade's police union has raised concerns over the cameras' reliability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Oct '16
|johngirl
|11
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
|Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Trump Brings Fiery Message To Thousands in Hart... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Just Sayin
|20
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC