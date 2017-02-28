Private Prison Firms Gain as Trump Plans to Crack Down on Crime, Illegal Immigration
The Trump administration's vow to be tougher on crime and illegal immigration plus his top law enforcement officer's endorsement of privately run prisons have sent shares of private prison management companies soaring. The two leading firms, CoreCivic and GEO Group , essentially have doubled their stock prices since Election Day and are near their 52-week highs.
