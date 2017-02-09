Private prison firm sees Trump immigration push opportunity
The largest U.S. private prison operator says it can provide the additional detention facilities likely needed under President Donald Trump 's executive orders on immigration. In an earnings call this week, CoreCivic President/CEO Damon Hininger identified the possible opportunity to grow its business with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement .
