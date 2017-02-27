NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Commercial Launch of the Starlink Connect Radio
Also this product offering, which will generate a further recurring revenue stream for the Company, gives dealers the ability to upgrade existing alarms systems that are currently installed across the US without the need for replacing existing hardware. Security dealers will be able to offer users the connected home experience with this radio by enabling homeowners to control locks, lighting, climate and other functions, while also allowing the homeowner to receive video text alerts.
