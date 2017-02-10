Meet the New Wave of Insurgents
A Lazard review of activist campaigns for 2016 show that first-time insurgent campaigns represented about a quarter of all activism for the year - a record. Last month, startup fund Gilead Capital settled a brewing director-election proxy fight with Landauer to add one dissident director to the therapeutics and analytical services company's board.
