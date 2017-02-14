Maybe Taser International Won't Get This Big Body Camera Contract After All

After New York City's comptroller refused to sign off on a $6.4 million contract for the NYPD to buy body cameras because the contract with supplier VieVu is being investigated, there was some hope TASER International might win the contract. But now the police department says it's going through with the purchase anyway, which minimizes the chance TASER will emerge victorious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.