Local Police, Fire a " February 20

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, council and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Jimmie L. Spires Jr., 19, 2341 Seventh St., Columbus, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and probation violation, 4:28 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department and Community Corrections, held with no bond.
