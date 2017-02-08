La Habra latest city to adopt body cameras for officers
City leaders hoping to improve police transparency and the collection of digital evidence have agreed to make La Habra the latest Orange County community to use officer-worn body cameras. The City Council on Monday unanimously approved a five-year, approximately $375,000 agreement with TASER International to purchase body-worn cameras, related equipment and a system allowing for the storage of digital evidence.
