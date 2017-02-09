Kroll Bond Rating Agency Names Jim Nadler as Chief Executive Officer
Nadler held the position of President since joining in 2010 when he co-founded the rating agency with Jules Kroll. Kroll, who is credited with establishing the corporate investigation industry with his previous company Kroll, Inc., held the position of Chairman and CEO of Kroll Bond Rating Agency but will be stepping down later this month.
