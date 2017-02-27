Jury: Prison company violated rights, but no need to pay
A federal jury says private prison company CoreCivic had a longstanding custom of understaffing an Idaho prison, and that the company was deliberately indifferent to the risk of serious harm that posed to inmates. But jurors also found that the company, formerly called Corrections Corporation of America, doesn't have to pay damages for the problem because the inmates who sued failed to prove that the understaffing happened in the hours before they were attacked by a prison gang.
