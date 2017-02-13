Investment company Jeremy Grantham buys NXP Semiconductors NV, iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund, B/E Aerospace, iShares MSCI Taiwan Capped, Level 3 Communications, Reynolds American, Harman International Industries, Syngenta AG, Wayfair, United Technologies, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, Cisco Systems, Philip Morris International, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gmo Llc. As of 2016-12-31, Gmo Llc owns 499 stocks with a total value of $18.6 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.