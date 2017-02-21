Indiana Workers Beg Governor To Save Their Jobs While Trump Meets With CEOs
After having no luck with President Donald Trump , Indiana factory workers on Thursday pleaded with their governor to stop their companies from shipping their jobs to Mexico. Gov. Eric Holcomb met with leaders from the Indianapolis chapter of the United Steelworkers union, which represents workers at Carrier and Rexnord, two profitable companies that Trump has harshly criticized for closing Indianapolis factories.
