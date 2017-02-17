Holman prison employee arrested on drug trafficking, other charges
An Alabama Department of Corrections employee has been arrested and charged with attempting to smuggle illegal contraband into the prison where he was employed, according to a statement released Thursday by the ADOC. Investigators arrested longtime ADOC employee Curtis Andrews, 64, of Mobile, after he allegedly attempted to smuggle drugs into Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.
