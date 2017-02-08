Investment company Halbert, Hargrove buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, Exxon Mobil, iShares FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate ex-U.S, , United Technologies, Celgene, Schlumberger, American International Group, RingCentral, sells LinkedIn, Medtronic PLC, Amgen, Alphabet, Alphabet during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Halbert, Hargrove. As of 2016-12-31, Halbert, Hargrove owns 73 stocks with a total value of $359 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.