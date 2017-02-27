Gun Drawn, Camera On: New Axon Signal Sidearm Alerts Body Cams From Holster
This is the first wireless sensor to alert Axon body cameras when a firearm is removed from an officer's holster. Expanding on the company's Axon Signal technology, which also works with TASER Smart Weapons and police cruisers, it will enable officers to be even more thoroughly covered by the Axon network in the line of duty.
