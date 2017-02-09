Game Changer: Taser Adds The Power Of A.I. To Platform With New Acquisitions

TASER International, Inc announced two acquisitions on Thursday: Dextro Inc and the computer vision team formerly belonging to Fossil Group, Inc - to form a new artificial intelligence group called "Axon AI." Dextro, the first computer-vision and deep learnings system to make the visual contents of a video searchable in real-time, is meant to eventually allow Taser platform users to search for specific items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.