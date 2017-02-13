Investment company Fiduciary Group LLC buys SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets, Wal-Mart Stores, Microsoft, United Technologies, Vornado Realty Trust, Schwab International Equity, SunTrust Banks, Dominion Resources, Lincoln National, sells Express Scripts Holding Co, Monsanto Co, CVS Health, Vodafone Group PLC, Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Group LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Fiduciary Group LLC owns 175 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.