Federal prison likely recorded hundreds of lawyer-client meetings; class action is filed
More than 700 attorney-client visits at a federal prison in Kansas were likely recorded on video, according to a court-appointed special master who was asked to investigate. Special master David Cohen drew that conclusion after reviewing recordings made during 30 attorney visits at the prison in Leavenworth and finding that every visit had been recorded, the Topeka Capital-Journal reports.
