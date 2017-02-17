Federal prison likely recorded hundre...

Federal prison likely recorded hundreds of lawyer-client meetings; class action is filed

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: ABA Journal

More than 700 attorney-client visits at a federal prison in Kansas were likely recorded on video, according to a court-appointed special master who was asked to investigate. Special master David Cohen drew that conclusion after reviewing recordings made during 30 attorney visits at the prison in Leavenworth and finding that every visit had been recorded, the Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10) Oct '16 johngirl 11
News Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10) Sep '16 Tutina 32
News OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fred 1
News CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07) Jun '16 Go jerry go 15
News Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Trump Brings Fiery Message To Thousands in Hart... (Apr '16) May '16 Just Sayin 20
See all Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,584 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC