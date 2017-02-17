Fairfield Research Corp Buys Ensco PLC, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap, NVIDIA, Sells Energy ...

New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Fairfield Research Corp buys Ensco PLC, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap, NVIDIA, United Technologies, Fortis, National Grid PLC, iShares US Preferred Stock, Boeing Co, Honeywell International, CVR Refining LP, sells Energy Transfer Partners LP, CVS Health, Illumina, ITC Holdings, Kinder Morgan during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairfield Research Corp. As of 2016-12-31, Fairfield Research Corp owns 145 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.