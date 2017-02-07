FACTBOX-Impact of Trump tweets on com...

FACTBOX-Impact of Trump tweets on company shares mostly short lived

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 7 President Donald Trump's tweets on various companies have drawn much attention, but with the Dow hitting a record high on Tuesday and the S&P 500 also poised to hit a fresh peak, the impact on the shares of those companies has been mostly short lived. Following is a list of companies targeted in Trump's tweets: Boeing : The Dow component was targeted by Trump in a Dec. 6 tweet that criticized costs for the Air Force One plane manufactured by the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10) Oct '16 johngirl 11
News Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10) Sep '16 Tutina 32
News OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fred 1
News CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07) Jun '16 Go jerry go 15
News Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Trump Brings Fiery Message To Thousands in Hart... (Apr '16) May '16 Just Sayin 20
See all Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,671,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC